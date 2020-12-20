UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trendy Face Masks In Vogue During Pandemic

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Trendy face masks in vogue during pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The trend of wearing fashion masks matched with the dresses has been gaining popularity among the majority of women during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the face masks have become an essential item of daily use for all to remain safe from the deadly virus, women consider wearing an ordinary routine face mask with their colourful dresses as an awkward thing and opting trendy masks matched with their attire.

"Face masks available at the medical stores are mostly of white or blue colour and wearing such masks with colourful dresses on the daily basis gives a monotonous look and spoil the excitement of even wearing new and fancy dresses", Fatima Shahid, a young girl at a marriage ceremony said.

Talking to APP, she said, "I have given extra clothes pieces of different colours to my tailor to stitch face masks which I can use in matching with my dresses".

However, "On occasions like marriage ceremonies and parties, I prefer to wear embellished face masks, not simple ones", she added.

Anum a working woman said, "It is better to use a mask which can be washed properly, sanitized and reused.

This can save us not only from this virus but also from various diseases like influenza and allergies".

"Adding colour and fashion to the face masks, once associated with the fear of pandemic, actually makes it more convenient for us to make these as a part of our lives for an indefinite period", she said.

Thanks to those fashion brands which have introduced matching face masks with the ready to wear dresses, she said.

The trend of wearing matching masks has also given an opportunity to the tailors to earn good profits through charging extra money for stitching the masks.

Ashfaq Gul, a tailor at Karachi Company said, although the pandemic has given us an opportunity to earn more but customers show reluctance to pay more for stitching masks.

Stitching face masks, which are smaller in size, consume much time but the customers did not pay more than Rs. 100 for a single mask while some argue for more discount, he said.

"We earn more profit whenever get a big order to stitch masks in bulk", he said.

/778/365

Related Topics

Karachi Company Marriage Young Money Influenza Women All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects number of vital projects in ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 866 recove ..

26 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Suprem ..

1 hour ago

DEWA launches phase 3 of its AI employee &#039;Ram ..

3 hours ago

Biologists create &quot;Atlas&quot; of gene expres ..

3 hours ago

S. Korea reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.