UrduPoint.com

Tri Services' Contingent Participates In Multinational Exercise Bright Star 2021 In Egypt: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Tri services' contingent participates in Multinational Exercise Bright Star 2021 in Egypt: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Armed Forces' contingent comprising Army, Navy and Air Force troops participated for the first time since 2009 in Multinational Exercise Bright Star 2021 conducted at Mohamed Naguib Military Base, Egypt.

The closing ceremony of the exercise was held at Mohamed Naguib Military Base with 20 participant countries including Egypt, United States, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Cyprus, Iraq, Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco, Kenya, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Greece, Kuwait, UAE, Tunisia, Nigeria, Tanzania and France, said an ISPR news release here received.

Engineer-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejazvatt ended the closing ceremony of the exercise.

The two weeks long exercise was focused on the capability to counter regional hybrid threats, strengthen regional stability by fostering combined force interoperability, joint force integration and enhance maritime security operations.

Egyptian Minister of Defence and commander-in-Chief, General Mohamed Zaki and military officials from 20 countries including USCENTCOM witnessed final phase of joint training that included live fire of different weapons including aircrafts, helicopters and tanks. The Exercise Bright Star was being held regularly since 1980.

Engineer-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz also met Egyptian Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid and Air Commander Mohamed Abbas Helmy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Army Egypt ISPR Iraq France UAE Kuwait Spain Italy Bahrain United Kingdom Tanzania Tunisia United States Saudi Arabia Sudan Cyprus Kenya Morocco Nigeria Greece From

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa ..

AD Ports Group to develop cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba, Jordan

31 minutes ago
 NBF launches electronic trading platform

NBF launches electronic trading platform

31 minutes ago
 UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveri ..

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

46 minutes ago
 Zayed University moves up in world university rank ..

Zayed University moves up in world university rankings to 601-800 band

46 minutes ago
 ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination ..

ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination in specialty coffee

1 hour ago
 Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.