Triage areas to be established for corona victims in SSH

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::Deputy Medical Superintendent Causality Saidu Sharif Hospital (SSH), Dr. Muhammad Saleem Thursday said that three Triage rooms would be established for corona patients outside the casualty building.

He said this while reviewing the arrangements for establishment of these three separate triage rooms.

He said that separate triage rooms have been planned keeping in view the problems of corona patients and to protect attending medical staff from the virus.

DR Saleem said that separate waiting rooms would also be established for males and females besides providing needed equipments in theses rooms. He said that it would also prevent further spread of the virus besides proving assistance to corona victims in a clean and patient friendly environment.