Trial-bases round the clock opening of Torkham border from tomorrow

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday directed completion of all arrangements for 24 hour opening of Torkham border and said all concerned authorities should finalize required preparations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Saturday directed completion of all arrangements for 24 hour opening of Torkham border and said all concerned authorities should finalize required preparations.

Presiding over a meeting regarding 24 hour opening of Torkham border here at Chief Minister's House, he further directed the initiation of night operation at Torkham border on trial bases from tomorrow (Sunday).

Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, Principal Secretary to KP CM, Shahab Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner (DC), customs authorities, representatives of National Logistic Cell (NLC) and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed arrangements for the implementation of the government's decision to open Pak-Afghan Torkham border for 24 hours.

The chief minister also directed installation of appropriate lights for keeping border open during night.

He directed starting of mid-night operation at the border on experimental bases from tomorrow (Sunday) and said the provincial government had provided resources for the purpose.

He said nonstop opening of Torkham border would enhance and accelerate trading activities.