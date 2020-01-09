Trial Court Convicts 6 Persons In Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:46 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Thursday convicted 6 persons in a 2015 murder case of a woman including her husband and stepson for varying sentences including life term.
According to details, the court sentenced Karim Bux Khoso, stepson of slain Teena Chandio, and a relative Dadan Hussain Khoso with life imprisonment.
Hassan Bux Khoso, her husband, and his 3 other relatives were punished with 3 years imprisonment for their connivance in the murder.
Chandio was shot dead and her dead body was found in a car on a road in Hyderabad rural.
Her husband claimed that she was returning from Hyderabad city alone in the car when she was shot dead during a robbery on the way.
However, the local police did not accept version of her family and an FIR was lodged on the state's complaint at Husri police station.