Trial Court convicts 6 persons in murder case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Thursday convicted 6 persons in a 2015 murder case of a woman including her husband and stepson for varying sentences including life term.

According to details, the court sentenced Karim Bux Khoso, stepson of slain Teena Chandio, and a relative Dadan Hussain Khoso with life imprisonment.

Hassan Bux Khoso, her husband, and his 3 other relatives were punished with 3 years imprisonment for their connivance in the murder.

Chandio was shot dead and her dead body was found in a car on a road in Hyderabad rural.

Her husband claimed that she was returning from Hyderabad city alone in the car when she was shot dead during a robbery on the way.

However, the local police did not accept version of her family and an FIR was lodged on the state's complaint at Husri police station.

The police initially nominated 8 persons in the FIR.