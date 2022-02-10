UrduPoint.com

Trial Judge Of Noor Mukadam Murder Case Gets Promotion

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Trial judge of Noor Mukadam murder case gets promotion

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Atta Rabbani, who conducting the trial of Noor Mukadam murder case, had been promoted to the next rank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Atta Rabbani, who conducting the trial of Noor Mukadam murder case, had been promoted to the next rank.

According to the notification of his promotion, the Administration Committee of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti promoted AD&SJ Rabbani to the rank of district and sessions judge.

The committee also promoted 33 other AD&SJs to the next rank.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Justice Lahore High Court

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolen ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducts condolence references in memory of art ..

36 minutes ago
 Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi appointed Chairman of Pu ..

Muhammad Asif Balal Lodhi appointed Chairman of Punjab IT Board

41 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Match 16 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi L ..

PSL 7 Match 16 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

49 minutes ago
 Step afoot to provide facilities to people partici ..

Step afoot to provide facilities to people participating Sibi Ijtema: Sardar Rin ..

2 minutes ago
 Increase in New Zealand's cost of living reaches n ..

Increase in New Zealand's cost of living reaches new high

2 minutes ago
 Haleem condemns harassment of PUMHS student

Haleem condemns harassment of PUMHS student

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>