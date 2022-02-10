Trial judge of Noor Mukadam murder case gets promotion

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Atta Rabbani, who conducting the trial of Noor Mukadam murder case, had been promoted to the next rank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Atta Rabbani, who conducting the trial of Noor Mukadam murder case, had been promoted to the next rank.

According to the notification of his promotion, the Administration Committee of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti promoted AD&SJ Rabbani to the rank of district and sessions judge.

The committee also promoted 33 other AD&SJs to the next rank.