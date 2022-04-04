UrduPoint.com

Trial Judge Of Noor Muqaddam Case Appointed As Sessions Judge

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Muhammad Ata Rabbani, who had sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death and Usman Mirza to life imprisonment in Noor Muqaddam Murder case, has been appointed as the District and Sessions Judge (East) Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Muhammad Ata Rabbani, who had sentenced Zahir Jaffer to death and Usman Mirza to life imprisonment in Noor Muqaddam Murder case, has been appointed as the District and Sessions Judge (East) Islamabad on Monday.

According to the notification issued by the Registrar Islamabad High Court, Justice Rabbani would replace District and Session Judge (East) Rakhshanda Shaheen, who has been made officer on special duty (OSD).

Earlier on February 8, the Administration Committee of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had promoted Justice Rabbani to the rank of District and Sessions Judge.

