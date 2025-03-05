Open Menu

Trial Of Civilian In Military Court; Hamid Khan To Argue Before Court Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Trial of Civilian in Military Court; Hamid Khan to argue before Court tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has adjourned hearing of the Intra Court Appeals regarding trial of civilians under Army Act for tomorrow after Advocate Abid Zubairi concluded his arguments in favour of the appeals.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, was conducting the proceedings.

Counsel for Bushra Qamar, Advocate Abid Zubairi continued his arguments before the Court and said that Brigadier Farrukh Bakhta Ali was a war hero but was court martialed after retirement.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that all procedure of the military trial is explained in the Army Act and fundamental rights are protected in the legal procedure for trial.

Advocate Abid Zubairi pleaded before the Court that only those citizens can be tried in the military courts who are members of the Armed Forces.

The Court then adjourned the proceedings for tomorrow. Counsel for Lahore Bar, Advocate Hamid Khan will be arguing before the Court in support of the appeals against trial of civilians under Army Act 1956.

Recent Stories

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

51 minutes ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

1 hour ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

2 hours ago
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

2 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

3 hours ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

3 hours ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

3 hours ago
 Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan