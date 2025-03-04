Trial Of Civilian In Military Court; SCP To Continue Hearing Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Counsel for the Civil Society, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui has concluded his argument before the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding trail of civilians in military courts. The Court adjourned hearing for tomorrow and asked Advocate Abid Zubairi to continue his arguments.
The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, was conducting the proceedings.
Advocate Faisal Siddiqui, on the inquiry of the Court, informed that 105 suspects were tried in the military court while 20 of them were acquitted latter.
The Attorney General for Pakistan, however, corrected the Counsel and said that another group of 19 was released after the acquittal of the 20 and there are only 66 convicts in jail at the moment.
Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that every crime should have consequences, no matter where the trial is conducted.
After Advocate Faisal Siddiqui concluded his arguments, counsel for Bushra Qamar, Advocate Abid Zubairi initiated his arguments but the court adjourned the proceedings asking him to continue tomorrow.
Recent Stories
'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'
Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16
Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second sem ..
EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development
Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand t ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi
SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Autho ..
Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..
Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship
Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aged man dies in Turbat accident1 minute ago
-
Sui gas supply schedule released11 minutes ago
-
Harvey fines imposed on food points for hygiene violations11 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi assures support for Honey Industry Development11 minutes ago
-
ECP adjourns PTI intra-party elections case until April 811 minutes ago
-
Two gangs busted in Muzaffargarh11 minutes ago
-
Alhamra to mark Women’s Day with grand celebrations11 minutes ago
-
Azma dismisses PTI claim11 minutes ago
-
PFA destroys 3,500 litres of adulterated milk11 minutes ago
-
Trial of Civilian in Military Court; SCP to continue hearing tomorrow11 minutes ago
-
'Iftar Dastarkhawan' a major source of relief for needy people11 minutes ago
-
BNBWU holds 1st special syndicate meeting11 minutes ago