Trial of Civilian in Military Court; SCP to continue hearing tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Counsel for the Civil Society, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui has concluded his argument before the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding trail of civilians in military courts. The Court adjourned hearing for tomorrow and asked Advocate Abid Zubairi to continue his arguments.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, was conducting the proceedings.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui, on the inquiry of the Court, informed that 105 suspects were tried in the military court while 20 of them were acquitted latter.

The Attorney General for Pakistan, however, corrected the Counsel and said that another group of 19 was released after the acquittal of the 20 and there are only 66 convicts in jail at the moment.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail remarked that every crime should have consequences, no matter where the trial is conducted.

After Advocate Faisal Siddiqui concluded his arguments, counsel for Bushra Qamar, Advocate Abid Zubairi initiated his arguments but the court adjourned the proceedings asking him to continue tomorrow.