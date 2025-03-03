Open Menu

Trial Of Civilians In Military Court; SCP Adjourns Hearing For Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan continued hearing of the intra court appeals regarding trial of civilians under Army Act 1956 and adjourned the hearing to be continued tomorrow, Tuesday.

The Bench is headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan.

Counsel for Civil Society, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui, continued his argument before the Court and said that selection of 105 individuals for trial in military court is a secondary question. The Court, here, is to see the legal and constitutional status of the trial of civilians in a military court.

On the inquiry of Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui said that no reasons are given in the request of the Commanding Officer for handing over of the suspects.

Justice Naeem Akhatar Afghan, however, disagreed with the counsel and said that reasons for handing over the suspects for military trial are clearly mentioned in the application that they are required under Official Secret Act and the procedure for complaint under Official Secret Act is clearly explained in the criminal code.

The Court than adjourned the hearing to be continued tomorrow. Advocate Faisal Siddiqui will continue his argument.

