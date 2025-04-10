Trial Of Civilians In Military Courts; Hearing Adjourned For April 15
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 09:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court Thursday adjourned the hearing of the Intra Court Appeals regarding trial of civilians in military courts for April 15 while counsel for the Ministry of Defense will continue his arguments on the next hearing.
The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan was conducting the proceedings.
Advocate Khwaja Haris, counsel for the Ministry of Defense continued his arguments before the court stating that the military courts cannot be reviewed in the light of Article 175 of the Constitution.
The Court observed tough the Army Act was a valid law, but the question of trial of civilians in military court still needed to be addressed.
Justice Jamal Mandokhial remarked that Article 10 of the Constitution has cleared all the previous confusions regarding the right of a free and fair trial.
Khwaja Haris argued before the Court that military courts dealt with the defense of Pakistan and can’t be reviewed with reference to the fundamental rights.
The court then adjourned the hearing to be continued on April 15.
