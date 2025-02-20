Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; proceedings adjourned for Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) continued Thursday, hearing of the intra-court appeals against trial of civilians in military courts and adjourned the hearing for Monday, February 24.

The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan was conducting the proceedings.

Advocate Aziz Bhandari, Counsel for Founder PTI was arguing before the court and said that we are to see what is allowed in the Constitution and what is not. Routine amendments in the Constitution cannot suspend the fundamental rights of the citizens.

The Court adjourned the proceedings to be continued on Monday and Advocate Aziz Bhandari will continue his arguments.