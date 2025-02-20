Trial Of Civilians In Military Courts; Proceedings Adjourned For Monday
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) continued Thursday, hearing of the intra-court appeals against trial of civilians in military courts and adjourned the hearing for Monday, February 24.
The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Amin ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan was conducting the proceedings.
Advocate Aziz Bhandari, Counsel for Founder PTI was arguing before the court and said that we are to see what is allowed in the Constitution and what is not. Routine amendments in the Constitution cannot suspend the fundamental rights of the citizens.
The Court adjourned the proceedings to be continued on Monday and Advocate Aziz Bhandari will continue his arguments.
Recent Stories
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai
UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; proceedings adjourned for Monday6 minutes ago
-
PTA, MCMC successfully conclude 5G Enablement Masterclass6 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh media persons visit PBC, PTV6 minutes ago
-
Fun fair festival promotes women entrepreneurs6 minutes ago
-
Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites16 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap16 minutes ago
-
Rain to have positive impact on standing crops16 minutes ago
-
UNFPA delegation visited PSCA headquarters16 minutes ago
-
Benazir national men & Women throwball championship concludes in Sukkur26 minutes ago
-
Capital Police bust three-member, recover stolen vehicle worth mls26 minutes ago
-
France, Pakistan strengthen ties with resumed direct flights: French Ambassador26 minutes ago
-
District Emergency Board meeting held36 minutes ago