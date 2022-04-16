UrduPoint.com

Trial Run Of Orange Line Metro Bus Begins

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Trial run of Orange Line Metro bus begins

The two-day trial run of Orange Line Metro bus service from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport begun on Saturday in pursuance of the prime minister's directives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The two-day trial run of Orange Line Metro bus service from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport begun on Saturday in pursuance of the prime minister's directives.

According to a CDA news release, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would formally inaugurate the service.

On Saturday, officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), National Highway Authority, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration and other relevant departments inspected the docking, scheduling, loading and off loading of passengers from the buses, besides other operational details.

Some 30 modern buses will ply on the route after every five minutes during peak hours. The service has a 25.6 kilometer long track, seven stations, and one platform near the Islamabad Airport.

Initially, the CDA under the PM's directions made arrangements with the Punjab Mass Transport Authority for 15 buses painted with orange colour.

It is estimated that some 25,000 to 26,000 passengers will commute daily on the service.

As per the prime minister's directive, no fare would be charged from the passengers during the holy month of Ramazan.

