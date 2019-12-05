Trial run of Orange Line Metro Train on 10th

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :An inaugural ceremony of trial run of the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) will be held on December 10.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chair of Secretary Transport Asadur Rehman Gillani at his office here on Thursday to finalise arrangements of the inaugural function.

Representatives of different departments, including the Police, Punjab Mass transit Authority, Traffic Police, TEPA, LDA, PHA, Information & Culture, besides Executive Deputy General Manager NORINCO Wang Yunlin attended the meeting.