Trial run on KCR track completed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Prior to connecting the 14 kilometre long track from City Station to Orangi with the operational Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) route, the Pakistan Railways Karachi carried out an operational trial of a running train on Friday that was concluded swiftly.

Relevant officers of Karachi Division and engineers from KCR project participated in the operational trial, said a news release.

Media reports pertaining to derailment of trial KCR train or any other accident near Sher Shah region were totally denied as the trial train smoothly moved to-and-fro between City and Orangi stations.

A 30 minutes break near Sher Shah was a major part of examining the operational parameters that was misconstrued as derailment or any other accident.

Before the KCR operational trial the Karachi Division had also smoothly concluded the trial run from 1238 feet/359 metre long China Creek bridge connecting Kaemari with City Station enroute Karachi Bunder Road commonly called KBX yard. TheDivisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul felicitated the operations' team for accomplishing the trial runs.