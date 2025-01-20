Open Menu

Trial Under Army Act; Hearing Postpones For Non-availability Of Bench

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2025 | 12:35 PM

Trial under Army Act; hearing postpones for non-availability of Bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Constitutional Petition regarding Trial of Civilians under Army Act was fixed for hearing today (Monday, January 20), but the proceedings were de listed from the Cause List due to non-availability of Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, a member of the seven-member Constitutional Bench.

The Bench, headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan was hearing the petition for nine consecutive days.

During the previous hearing, the Court directed Advocate Khwaja Haris, Counsel for the Ministry of Defense, one more time to conclude his arguments by today.

The case was fixed for hearing today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday) in the cause list but was de listed, on Sunday, and notified today that due to non-availability of one member of the Bench, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, the proceedings will not take place.

Khwaja Haris will continue his arguments before the court on next date of hearing to be fixed and announced later.

Recent Stories

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

11 minutes ago
 Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher ..

Seminar in Sharjah on 'Quality Assurance in Higher Education'

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department evaluates 'Ruwad' projects

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE participates in International Geological Surve ..

UAE participates in International Geological Survey Meeting in Riyadh

11 hours ago
Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

Real Madrid regain LaLiga lead

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with members of Board of Young Arab Leaders

12 hours ago
 Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

Manchester City score six past Ipswitch Town

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Eli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Ruler’s Court Elite Men’s Cycling Race’

14 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest rel ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launches largest relief phase in Gaza amid ceasefi ..

14 hours ago
 Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

Ten African teams to compete in UAE SWAT Challenge

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan