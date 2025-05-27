Trials For Inter-district Badminton Tournament Held
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab on Tuesday organized trials for
the selection of boys’ and girls’ badminton teams from the district for the upcoming
Chief Minister Punjab Summer Games’ Inter-District Hockey Tournament.
The trials were held under the supervision of District Sports Officer Saima Manzoor.
Young athletes from the district participated enthusiastically in the trials. Players who showcased
impressive skills and performance were selected to represent Sargodha in the district
badminton teams.
The selection committee was consisted of Secretary Badminton Association Rao Mudassar
and International player Tayyab Bashir.
