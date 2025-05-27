Open Menu

Trials For Inter-district Badminton Tournament Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Trials for Inter-district Badminton tournament held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab on Tuesday organized trials for

the selection of boys’ and girls’ badminton teams from the district for the upcoming

Chief Minister Punjab Summer Games’ Inter-District Hockey Tournament.

The trials were held under the supervision of District Sports Officer Saima Manzoor.

Young athletes from the district participated enthusiastically in the trials. Players who showcased

impressive skills and performance were selected to represent Sargodha in the district

badminton teams.

The selection committee was consisted of Secretary Badminton Association Rao Mudassar

and International player Tayyab Bashir.

