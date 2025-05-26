Trials For Inter-district Hockey Tournament:
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The sports and Youth Affairs department Punjab on Monday organized trials for
selection of boys and girls hockey teams from the district for the upcoming
Chief Minister Punjab Summer Games’ Inter-District Hockey Tournament.
The trials were held at the Sargodha Hockey ground under the supervision of
District Sports Officer Saima Manzoor.
Young athletes from across the district participated enthusiastically in the trials.
Olympian Muhammad Shabbir graced the event as the chief guest, while the selection
committee members are coach Fayyaz Ahmad Hanjra and international hockey player
Tasawwur Abbas.
A training camp for the selected players would be held till May 30 after which
the Inter-District Hockey Tournament would commence.
Teams from districts of the Sargodha division would compete in the tournament.
