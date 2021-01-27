Trials for literary competitions from Jan 28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Trials for various literary and academic competitions at college level will begin from January 28, tomorrow under the auspices of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad.

The competitions will be held on January 28, 29, 30 and February 1, 2021.

A spokesman for the BISE said here on Wednesday that trials for speech and essay writing for girls would be held on January 28 (Thursday) followed by the same trials for boys on January 29, 2021.

Similarly, trials for Milli Naghma and paintings for girls would be held on January 30 followed by the same trials for boys on February 1, 2021.

The trials will start at 9:30 a.m. in BISE Auditorium amid strict corona SOPs.

Students and teachers should wear face masks, use sanitizers and keep social distance during trials, he added.