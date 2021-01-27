UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trials For Literary Competitions From Jan 28

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Trials for literary competitions from Jan 28

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Trials for various literary and academic competitions at college level will begin from January 28, tomorrow under the auspices of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad.

The competitions will be held on January 28, 29, 30 and February 1, 2021.

A spokesman for the BISE said here on Wednesday that trials for speech and essay writing for girls would be held on January 28 (Thursday) followed by the same trials for boys on January 29, 2021.

Similarly, trials for Milli Naghma and paintings for girls would be held on January 30 followed by the same trials for boys on February 1, 2021.

The trials will start at 9:30 a.m. in BISE Auditorium amid strict corona SOPs.

Students and teachers should wear face masks, use sanitizers and keep social distance during trials, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Same BISE January February From

Recent Stories

Team of Emirati referees to officiate in FIFA Club ..

6 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits art exhibition of Zayed Univ ..

6 minutes ago

DEWA extends open invitation to the Agile Governan ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, US Joint military exercise concludes

21 minutes ago

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

1 hour ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.