Trials Of KP Women Softball For 34th National Games After Eid-ul-Fitr: Shahid

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Trials of KP Women Softball for 34th National Games after Eid-ul-Fitr: Shahid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The trials for selecting Women Softball team for the forthcoming 34th National Games and National Championship will be held soon after Eid-ul-Fitre, President KP Softball Association Shahid Khan said while chairing a meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Softball Association here on Saturday.

He said the trials were scheduled on March 04 but now it was decided to hold the trials as well the National Softball Championship soon after Eid-ul-Fitr. He said the decision in this connection was taken with the consultation of the President and Secretary General Pakistan Softball Federation.

He said, the meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Softball Association was held in Peshawar with Miss Sumayya (Swat), Miss Samina (Dera Ismail Khan), Sana Liaquat, Miss Mehwish, Miss Shaista (Peshawar) Miss Kainat (Mardan), Miss Jannatul Mawa (Swabi) besides male representatives from Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Mohmand, Buner, Dir Upper and Dir Lower attended.

Addressing the meeting, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Softball Association Shahid Khan Shinwari said that the Women's Softball National Championship and the trials would be organized in befitting manners soon after Eid and during the National Championship a team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also be selected for the forthcoming 34th National Games to be scheduled in Quetta, Balochistan in May this year.

He said during the National Women's Softball Championship refresher course (technical) and coaching courses will also be organized for both male and female technical officials and coaches. He said that women players from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will participate in the trials and among them, a team would be selected for the National Women's Softball Championship.

He said a camp would also be set up at City University Peshawar while the National Game Junior and National Women Softball Senior Championship would also be held after Eid. He said that the aim of the camp was to make the best team for which all the resources would be used. He said the selection committee was also constituted of Muhammad Asim Khan, Miss Sumaiyyah, Miss Sana Liaquat and Miss Kainat. He said that Softball would be brought to light in the entire province so that good players can come forward and excel at the national level.

