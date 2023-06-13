UrduPoint.com

Trials Under PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports To Start Soon: Shaza Fatima

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said trials under the Prime Minister's Talent Hunt Youth Sports would be conducted within two weeks to choose the talented contestants in 13 sports across the country

The participants would perform sports in hockey, cricket, football, handball, wrestling, weightlifting, squash, volleyball, skiing, judo, boxing, and athletics.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that after conducting trials of sports persons under talent hunt drives, provincial leagues would be organized for the identification and selection of talented players and rising stars.

She said that the national league would be held among the winning teams of provincial leagues in Islamabad by the end of July to promote sports culture in the country.

The government has initiated a talent hunt aimed that to promote sports and encourage young players, especially from less developed areas to bring laurels to the country by proving their mettle at the international level.

The youth falling in the age bracket from 15 to 25 years has been obtained their online registration for participation in the PM Sports Talent Hunt drive for various sports.

She said training camps would be conducted to provide training after the selection of talented sportsmen to participate in global competitions.

Shaza said the various committees have been formulated to ensure the selection of players on a pure merit basis to provide equal opportunities to every talented athlete.

