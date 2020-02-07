UrduPoint.com
Tribal Areas Exempted From Taxes On Bills For 5 Years: National Assembly Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:58 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Qureshi Friday informed the National Assembly that former federally and provincially administered tribal areas including Malakand division were exempted from sales, income and withholding taxes on utility bills of domestic consumers for five years till 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Qureshi Friday informed the National Assembly that former federally and provincially administered tribal areas including Malakand division were exempted from sales, income and withholding taxes on utility bills of domestic consumers for five years till 2023.

Responding to a calling attention notice of MNAs Sher Akbar and Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, he said however taxes would be levied on utility bills of industrial units in tribal areas.

He said the regional tax offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were notified about the exemptions and if tax was collected on bills from any domestic consumer he could get it corrected.

He said tax exemptions were given after passage of the 25th amendment in the constitution.

The house also took up the issue of water shortages in Islamabad and later referred the matter to the relevant committee for further discussion.

The legislator from the capital city Ali Nawaz Awan drew attention of the House towards the severe shortage of water due to closure of supply from Khanpur Dam because of desilting.

Ali Nawaz said according to its quota, Islamabad could get 56 million gallons per day of water from Khanpur Dam against the demand of 34 million gallons.

He said Islamabad had 180 tubewells out of which 160 tubewells were in working condition, adding issue of water scarcity in Islamabad was ignored for the last 15 years.

He said now at the cost of Rs150 billion, water supply line would be laid from Ghazi Barotha dam to Islamabad.

Fresh water resources of the capital were getting wasted into drains, he added.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri referred the matter to the relevant committee.

Suri also complained that residents of his constituency in Quetta were suffering from water and gas shortages.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked the government to resolve the issue of gas shortages in Gujar Khan city.

The Deputy Speaker adjourned the session after lack of quorum in the House.

