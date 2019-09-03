UrduPoint.com
Tribal Areas' First Ever 1122 Rescue Station' Starts Functioning In Tehsil Jamrud

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:02 PM

Tribal areas' first ever 1122 rescue station' starts functioning in Tehsil Jamrud

Long awaited tribal area's first ever '1122 rescue' station has started functioning in Tehsil Jamrud of Khyber district with all the modern equipment in its bid to address any emergency situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Long awaited tribal area's first ever '1122 rescue' station has started functioning in Tehsil Jamrud of Khyber district with all the modern equipment in its bid to address any emergency situation.

Talking to ptv news channel, Director general of rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is expanding Rescue 1122 in order to enhance the service's scope to tribal areas.

He said all latest modern facilities have been provided to the emergency centre in Jamrud after the construction of its building to protect lives and properties of tribal people.

He said a total of 20 Rescue 1122 stations will be established in different tehsils of tribal districts that will provide support to tribal people to counter emergencies for which the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has allocated Rs 3.

50 billion.

Dr Khateer said tribal districts more than 1500 trained employees will be hired during the coming few years to serve at the Rescue 1122 stations.

He informed that with new stations, the will be able to counter emergencies and help the tribal people protect their precious lives and properties.

He also requested the tribal people to help the Rescue 1122 to serve them in the right manner and give correct information to rescue 1122 office to reach on time to the spot of emergency.

