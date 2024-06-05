Open Menu

Tribal Areas Need Better Infrastructure For Development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 09:26 PM

Tribal areas need better infrastructure for development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that people of erstwhile Fata and all tribal districts including Mohmand need better infrastructure for the progress and prosperity of the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that people of erstwhile Fata and all tribal districts including Mohmand need better infrastructure for the progress and prosperity of the region.

He was talking a representative delegation of Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at Governor House.

The delegation requested the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor to play his constitutional role for establishment of special economic zone and industrial estate at Mohmand for promotion of marble industry. The delegation said it would help bring foreign investment besides generate employment opportunities for youth.

The delegation also emphasized the need for construction of Yakagund Road upto Pak-Afghans border and Warsak dam royalty to Mohmand district.

The delegation further apprised the governor about their concerns pertaining to electricity, enforcement of taxes and security challenges.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi assured full support to the office bearers of Mohmand Chamber for continuity of business activities.

The governor assured to play his constitutional role in resolution of their issues and bringing funds for the province.

Provincial President of Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Mihmmad Ali Shah Bacha, former MNA Nisar Khan and President Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Qadoos besides other officer bearers were present.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Electricity Business Road Dam Progress Chamber Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Border Commerce All Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Zhao Shiren meets Ch. Shujaat Hussain, Ch. Shafay

Zhao Shiren meets Ch. Shujaat Hussain, Ch. Shafay

22 minutes ago
 PBS organizes 3rd awareness workshop on agricultur ..

PBS organizes 3rd awareness workshop on agriculture census

21 minutes ago
 FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

21 minutes ago
 Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pol ..

Promoting green energy to reduce environmental pollution: Nasir Shah

23 minutes ago
 ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack cas ..

ATC to start jail trial of Askari Tower attack case from June 11

23 minutes ago
 DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke' ..

DPO Abbottabad holds 'Khuli Kutchery' at St. Luke's Church to address community ..

23 minutes ago
IHC bars FIA to take action against Barrister Goha ..

IHC bars FIA to take action against Barrister Gohar, Rauf Hassan

23 minutes ago
 Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) holds workshop

Decent Work Country Program (DWCP) holds workshop

23 minutes ago
 Shaza discusses telecom infrastructure, innovation ..

Shaza discusses telecom infrastructure, innovation, ICT solutions

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplays Uzbekistan in CAVA U-18 Volleyba ..

Pakistan outplays Uzbekistan in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C'ship

23 minutes ago
 UAE CG visits FUUAST Karachi campus

UAE CG visits FUUAST Karachi campus

33 minutes ago
 Advisor for Culture urges artists to create educat ..

Advisor for Culture urges artists to create educational feature films, documenta ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan