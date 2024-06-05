Tribal areas need better infrastructure for development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday said that people of erstwhile Fata and all tribal districts including Mohmand need better infrastructure for the progress and prosperity of the region.

He was talking a representative delegation of Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at Governor House.

The delegation requested the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor to play his constitutional role for establishment of special economic zone and industrial estate at Mohmand for promotion of marble industry. The delegation said it would help bring foreign investment besides generate employment opportunities for youth.

The delegation also emphasized the need for construction of Yakagund Road upto Pak-Afghans border and Warsak dam royalty to Mohmand district.

The delegation further apprised the governor about their concerns pertaining to electricity, enforcement of taxes and security challenges.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi assured full support to the office bearers of Mohmand Chamber for continuity of business activities.

The governor assured to play his constitutional role in resolution of their issues and bringing funds for the province.

Provincial President of Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Mihmmad Ali Shah Bacha, former MNA Nisar Khan and President Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdul Qadoos besides other officer bearers were present.

