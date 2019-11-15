Tribal areas set to witness robust development

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Uplift of populated area of Suleman Mountain Ranges, tribal areas in and around Dera Ghazi Khan are witnessing a robust development process being geared up by the PTI government.

The development initiatives worth billions were primarily focused on promoting tourism but it was mainly targeted to improve lifestyle of tribal people with modern day basic facilities.

Officials said on Friday that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar spent last two days here discussing the development needs of tribal area people and ways to meet them with the officials.

Hill torrents, their devastating impact and how to tap the water resource to energize agriculture and save populated areas, besides supply of drinking water and electricity were the issues discussed.

Construction of smaller dams would help to implement a flood management plan that would not only benefit agriculture,but also ensure supply drinking water to the tribal people, the CM had stated at a meeting the other day.

Experts and officials presented initial reports on seven small dams in DG Khan and Rajanpur tribal areas including Sanghar, Kora, Suri Lond, Vehoa and others.

The chief minister has ordered feasibility studies on small dams, officials said adding that chief minister believes these would bring about positive change in the life style of people of Suleman Mountain Ranges. Officials said that each small dam would cost around Rs 4-15 billion on average.

Moreover, he ordered a separate 132 KV grid station with a 49-kilometre long transmission line for tribal areas and power division has been instructed to prepare PC-1 for uninterrupted power supply to these areas that had been surviving sans the electricity facility for the last many years.