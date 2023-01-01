Tribal chief shot dead in Central Kurram

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The tribal chief of Ali Sherzai, Central Kurram Malik Miram Shah son of Esa Khan has been allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants over old enmity.

The police sources on Sunday revealed that the motive behind his murder was stated to be old enmity.

After funeral prayers, the deceased was buried in his ancestral graveyard.

The practice of such target killing in the newly merged districts of the former Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in the name of old enmity in the region continued claiming the precious lives of the innocents.