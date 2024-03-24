Open Menu

Tribal Clash Claims 7 Lives, 6 Injured

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Tribal clash claims 7 lives, 6 injured

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Seven people were killed and more than 6 injured as a result of clash and firing between two groups of Dahri community in the dispute over agricultural land in village Haji Wahid Bakhsh Dahri near Nawab Shah.

The situation in the area became tense and the police force of the entire district was called.

The clash between the Dahiri community started when an armed clash broke out between two groups on agricultural land in the morning.

On the information that 6 people were injured, the police of the entire district were called. A heavy police force has been deployed to prevent any situation.

According to the police, two groups of the Dahiri community clashed over a dispute over agricultural land in the neighbouring village of Qazi Ahmed.

Seven people were killed on the spot including Dahri Roshan, Dahri Mukhtiar, Dahri Bashir Mullah while more than 10 people were injured and they were shifted to PMU Hospital Nawabshah while the dead bodies were put in a police mobile and rushed to Rural Health Center Shahpur Jahanian.

Dead bodies were handed over to the heirs after the post-mortem.

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tanio reached Rural Health Center Shahpur Jahanian and took the details of the incident.

He said that the tragic incident took place due to the dispute over agricultural land in which seven people have died.

A heavy police force has been sent to the scene of the incident.

APP/nsm-rzq

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Died Nawabshah Jahanian Shahpur

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

14 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

23 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

23 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

23 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

23 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

24 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

24 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

24 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

24 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

24 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan