Tribal Clash Claims 7 Lives, 6 Injured
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 10:20 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Seven people were killed and more than 6 injured as a result of clash and firing between two groups of Dahri community in the dispute over agricultural land in village Haji Wahid Bakhsh Dahri near Nawab Shah.
The situation in the area became tense and the police force of the entire district was called.
The clash between the Dahiri community started when an armed clash broke out between two groups on agricultural land in the morning.
On the information that 6 people were injured, the police of the entire district were called. A heavy police force has been deployed to prevent any situation.
According to the police, two groups of the Dahiri community clashed over a dispute over agricultural land in the neighbouring village of Qazi Ahmed.
Seven people were killed on the spot including Dahri Roshan, Dahri Mukhtiar, Dahri Bashir Mullah while more than 10 people were injured and they were shifted to PMU Hospital Nawabshah while the dead bodies were put in a police mobile and rushed to Rural Health Center Shahpur Jahanian.
Dead bodies were handed over to the heirs after the post-mortem.
SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tanio reached Rural Health Center Shahpur Jahanian and took the details of the incident.
He said that the tragic incident took place due to the dispute over agricultural land in which seven people have died.
A heavy police force has been sent to the scene of the incident.
