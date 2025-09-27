Tribal councils vow to stand with security forces against terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) In grand jirgas held separately in Mohmand and Orakzai districts on Saturday, local tribes decided to offer their full cooperation to security forces in the fight against terrorists.

The Mishti tribe of Orakzai was particularly vocal, declaring they would not tolerate the atrocities of terrorists and asserting that peace can only be restored through public unity and cooperation with state institutions.

The Orakzai jirga unanimously agreed to eliminate terrorism and extortion, committing to joint measures to establish order and vowing to take strict action against terrorists hiding in the mountains.

They firmly announced their support for the state and institutions to maintain peace, viewing this collective determination as a guarantee for a peaceful future.

Similarly, in Mohmand, tribes declared they would wipe out terrorists from mountains and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with forces.

This unified resolve among tribes, elders, and civil and military leadership is a joint declaration that terrorism and extortion will be completely eradicated, framing this combined effort as a crucial "war for peace and prosperity.”