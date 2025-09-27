Tribal Councils Vow To Stand With Security Forces Against Terrorism
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) In grand jirgas held separately in Mohmand and Orakzai districts on Saturday, local tribes decided to offer their full cooperation to security forces in the fight against terrorists.
The Mishti tribe of Orakzai was particularly vocal, declaring they would not tolerate the atrocities of terrorists and asserting that peace can only be restored through public unity and cooperation with state institutions.
The Orakzai jirga unanimously agreed to eliminate terrorism and extortion, committing to joint measures to establish order and vowing to take strict action against terrorists hiding in the mountains.
They firmly announced their support for the state and institutions to maintain peace, viewing this collective determination as a guarantee for a peaceful future.
Similarly, in Mohmand, tribes declared they would wipe out terrorists from mountains and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with forces.
This unified resolve among tribes, elders, and civil and military leadership is a joint declaration that terrorism and extortion will be completely eradicated, framing this combined effort as a crucial "war for peace and prosperity.”
Recent Stories
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fake martial arts team offloaded, five arrested from airport8 minutes ago
-
AC reviews flood damage assessment survey8 minutes ago
-
President NDF Pakistan Meets Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad8 minutes ago
-
Tribal councils vow to stand with security forces against terrorism8 minutes ago
-
Shia Ulema Council delegation meets DIG8 minutes ago
-
IGFC meets Khyber youth, discusses development, peace8 minutes ago
-
Pakistani crew freed after Israeli drone strike & Houthi hostage crisis in Yemen8 minutes ago
-
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment23 minutes ago
-
Ratta Amral Police arrest absconder in murder case38 minutes ago
-
Suspect in seminary student assault case injured, arrested during police action in Lodhran38 minutes ago
-
Five new deans appointed at UAF38 minutes ago