Tribal Culture, Traditions Upheld In FATA Merger Process: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:06 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday said FATA merger was a big challenge for the government as the tribal society was based on traditional and cultural values

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday said FATA merger was a big challenge for the government as the tribal society was based on traditional and cultural values.

He said the administrative merger of erstwhile FATA was completed very carefully in shortest period of five months while upholding the tribal culture and tradition in the overall transition process.

He expressed these views during an interacting session here at Governor house with participants of 21st National Security Workshop arranged by the National Defense University.

The participants of national security workshop consisting parliamentarian, students, media persons and notable of the society had a wonderful interaction with the governor and asked questions to the Governor regarding security and administrative affairs in the province.

He said the government constituted tribal Jirgas in merged districts as per the traditional values to consult tribal elders in resolution of their problems.

Replying to queries about weapon industry in Dara Adam Khel, the Governor said that all necessary steps were taken to revive the industry and provide employment to the local people, adding that the tribal people were very professional in making traditional weapons and the government considered them as an asset.

He further apprised the participants that tribal districts were having lot of investment potential in natural resources sector and the government was taking pragmatic measures to draw the attention of foreign investors in this sector.

Later, the governor thanked participants of national security workshop for an interactive session with him regard FATA merger and also appreciated NDU for arranging the workshop.

