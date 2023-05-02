Tribal delegations calls on KP Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali

A thirty eight member delegation representing eight tribes of District Kurram here Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and discussed their issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :A thirty eight member delegation representing eight tribes of District Kurram here Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and discussed their issues.

The delegation was comprised including President Tehrik-e-Hussania, Syed Tajammul Hussain, Inayat Ali Tori and other tribal elders.

The delegation told that land disputes is one of the major issues that were being confronted by people living in Orakzai district. They underlined the need to devise a result oriented mechanism relating to problem and demanded formulation of a commission to implement decisions taken in past relating to land disputes.

The delegation also urged KP governor to take measures for repairing Parachinar Road, improve District Headquarters Hospital, appoint new doctors, revamping of religious places and provision of furniture in schools.

Speaking on the occasion, governor highlighted sacrifices of tribal people for peace and assured his cooperation to further improve security situation in the district.

He assured the delegation that their concerns would be conveyed to concerned authorities for proper consideration.

Later, delegation of district Mohmand and Lakki Marwat also called on governor and highlighted their issues and problems.