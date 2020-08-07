Tribal Demands Early Resolve Of Problems
Fri 07th August 2020
WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The elders of South Waziristan Friday demanded of the Chairman DDAC Nasirullah Wazir to resolve the long lasting problems of people on priority basis.
Malik Abdul Khaliq Wazir, Malik Nizam Uddin, Ali Muhammad and others while talking to media said that the DDAC Chairman should fulfill their promises made with the people.
They said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf had been given mandate with the name of change so the government should resolve their problems.