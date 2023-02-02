UrduPoint.com

Tribal Dispute Claims Five Lives In Bolan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Tribal dispute claims five lives in Bolan

At least five people were killed in a tribal dispute in the Bhag Narhi arae of Bolan district here Thursday. Levies' sources claimed that the incident occurred as a result of an exchange of fire between the tribes over a land dispute

BOLAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed in a tribal dispute in the Bhag Narhi arae of Bolan district here Thursday. Levies' sources claimed that the incident occurred as a result of an exchange of fire between the tribes over a land dispute.

The Bhag administration reached at the spot as it got the information about the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Kachhi, Sami Agha arrived at the spot of the incident and declared ceasefire between the tribes.

The dead bodies were taken into custody and shifted to the hospital for necessary operations.

Security was tightened in the area to avoid any other untoward incident.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Exchange Bolan

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses PTI’s petition challenging ECP’s ..

IHC dismisses PTI’s petition challenging ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding ..

5 minutes ago
 Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

Medlab Middle East 2023 to open next week in Dubai

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation St ..

Emirates Health Services launches it Innovation Strategy for 2023-2026

15 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power P ..

PM inaugurates 3rd unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant

24 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary o ..

Putin Congratulates Russians on 80th Anniversary of Nazis Defeat in Battle of St ..

9 minutes ago
 Drug peddler awarded rigorous imprisonment in Atto ..

Drug peddler awarded rigorous imprisonment in Attock

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.