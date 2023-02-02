Tribal dispute claims five lives in Bolan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BOLAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed in a tribal dispute in the Bhag Narhi arae of Bolan district here Thursday. Levies' sources claimed that the incident occurred as a result of an exchange of fire between the tribes over a land dispute.

The Bhag administration reached at the spot as it got the information about the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Kachhi, Sami Agha arrived at the spot of the incident and declared ceasefire between the tribes.

The dead bodies were taken into custody and shifted to the hospital for necessary operations.

Security was tightened in the area to avoid any other untoward incident.