Tribal districts a lot of potential for tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Tribal districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) have a lot of potential for tourism and this potential could be tapped by promoting hotels industries, installation of chairlifts and arranging tour packages.

Talking to APP, Lecturer of school of politics and International Relations at Qauid-e-Azam University Salman Ali Khan Bettani�said that ex Fata has been known for conflict and chaos in the past and its natural beauty was camouflage by political and security situation.

He said that the area is scenically very captivating and has got tremendous tourism potential.

"From South Waziristan to the edges of Bajour the area has distinguishing beauty which is very diverse as well, it has barren stony mountainous terrain which could attract adventure lovers, it has lush green valleys and natural olive gardens in North Waziristan and Orakzai districts while historical tourism attractions in Khyber District where the train safari if revived could attract scores of local and foreign tourists" he said.

� He said that since the region is changing the enormous tourism potential must be explored and present the true picture of inhabitants who in reality are very hospitable, genuine and loving.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is making efforts for exploring potential at different tourist sites in merged tribal districts.

Senior officials of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said 25 new tourist sites have been identified in the whole province so far. The tribal areas are beautiful with mountains, streams and other attractive locations.

They said that proper master plan would be implemented in new destinations of the province to preserve natural beauty.

This is worth mentioning that development authority for the seven merged districts of erstwhile Fata had conducted study for the identification of tourist destinations.

A Lahore-based consultant firm was tasked to identify locations in the areas.