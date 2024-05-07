Open Menu

Tribal Districts Education Foundation Takes Steps To Improve Education System: MD

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Tribal districts education foundation takes steps to improve education system: MD

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Merged Areas Education Foundation, Managing Director Ainullah on Tuesday announced that the foundation has initiated groundbreaking programme to enhance literacy rates, provide quality education, and reintegrate out-of-school children into the education system.

Thousands of students are benefiting from free education and facilities at community-based education centers. Ainullah outlined in a meeting the foundation's new initiatives during a briefing, which included establishing middle and high-level educational institutions to provide quality education in local areas.

Deputy Managing Director Dr Shaukat Hayat and other officials were present at the briefing, where the newly appointed Managing Director received a comprehensive overview of the foundation's programs, performance, budget, and activities.

Ainullah directed staff to incorporate new programs into the upcoming financial year's budget for tribal districts, focusing on educational improvement, literacy rate enhancement, and reducing out-of-school children.

He emphasized that education is the sole means of progress and that the foundation is committed to achieving this through various initiatives, including establishing ALP centers, implementing the Second Shift Schools Program, providing scholarships, offering modern teacher training.

Existing programs will also be expanded to other districts. The briefing highlighted the success of the Literacy for All program, which has enrolled 17,625 students and 267 teachers.

Additionally, 337 community schools are operational with 639 teachers and 27,293 students enrolled. The Subvention program will establish 25 new schools, offering quality education through scholarships. Ainullah commended the foundation's performance and assured his commitment to resolving any challenges and issues.

