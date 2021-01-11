UrduPoint.com
Tribal Districts To Get Internet Services Soon: Ziaullah Bangash

Mon 11th January 2021 | 08:17 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash Monday said the chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and the provincial government was in contact with different internet service providers for provision of internet services to the merged districts and hoped the service would be provided soon

On the directives of Chief Minister, the adviser paid a visit to Orakzai district and met with tribal elders, while Commissioner Kohat, Deputy Commissioner Abdur Rehman, DC Orakzai Khalid Khan, DPO, DSPO ASP and other officers were present on the occasion.

The local elders discussed various issues of Orakzai district and also deliberated on the issue of geographical limits between the tribes of Bezot and the Mohammadzai.

It was assured that the problem would be resolved amicably.

Ziaullah Bangash and Commissioner Kohat tasked Deputy Commissioner Orakzai to sit with the leaders of Orakzai Bezot to review their claim and on the other hand Deputy Commissioner Kohat was asked to engage leaders of Qaum Mohammadzai to review their claim.

It was decided that in the light of the recommendations of the two and DCs joint meeting with the two tribes would be arranged with Ghazi Gulab Jamal and Ghazi Ghazan Jamal for resolution of a dispute.

