Tribal Elder Among Four Killed In Bannu Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Tribal elder among four killed in Bannu firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) At least four people including a tribal elder and a woman were killed when armed men fired multiple shots on their vehicle in Janikhel area of Bannu district, police informed on Tuesday.

Police said tribal elder, Malak Shudi Khan along with four others, was traveling in a pickup van when armed assailants intercepted their vehicle near Sin Tanga, Wariki Janikhel area and started indiscriminate firing on them.

As a result of intense firing, four people identified as Malak Shudi Khan, Ajab Khan, Ajmal and a woman were killed on the scene.

After the killing spree, the assailants managed to flee the scene. Area police, after collecting evidence from the crime scene, have started an investigation.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Firing Bannu Police Vehicle Tanga Van Women From

More Stories From Pakistan