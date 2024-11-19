Tribal Elder Among Four Killed In Bannu Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) At least four people including a tribal elder and a woman were killed when armed men fired multiple shots on their vehicle in Janikhel area of Bannu district, police informed on Tuesday.
Police said tribal elder, Malak Shudi Khan along with four others, was traveling in a pickup van when armed assailants intercepted their vehicle near Sin Tanga, Wariki Janikhel area and started indiscriminate firing on them.
As a result of intense firing, four people identified as Malak Shudi Khan, Ajab Khan, Ajmal and a woman were killed on the scene.
After the killing spree, the assailants managed to flee the scene. Area police, after collecting evidence from the crime scene, have started an investigation.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war
Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia
Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bids to smuggle narcotics foiled; two held2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for ‘National Curriculum Summit’ to work out reforms on modern lines2 minutes ago
-
Mirwaiz calls for dialogue to resolve Kashmir dispute, reviving cross-LOC trade2 minutes ago
-
Musical activities helped to boost tourism2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 210 kg drugs in nine operations22 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman accelerates major construction projects in Islamabad22 minutes ago
-
CM reviews progress of public complaints portal32 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist receives injured in road accident32 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister meets Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman to discuss matters of national interest32 minutes ago
-
Non-payment of bills: MEPCO issues notices to defaulters42 minutes ago
-
Identification of unknown body sought1 hour ago
-
'PTI's challenge to state's writ will not be tolerated'; Abid Sher Ali warns1 hour ago