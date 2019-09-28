UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tribal Elder Killed In IED Blast In Bajaur

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:35 PM

Tribal elder killed in IED blast in Bajaur

A Tribal elder killed in a remote controlled bomb blast in Mamond Tehsil of on Saturday Officials of the district administration confirmed

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :A Tribal elder killed in a remote controlled bomb blast in Mamond Tehsil of on Saturday Officials of the district administration confirmed.

The elder Malik Nader Khan was going to a nearby place when the explosion was happened in Mula Kali.

The remote control bomb was planted by Unknown miscreants.

The elder was seriously wounded in the blast and was immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital Khar where he succumbed to injuries.

The district administration has launched search operation in the area soon after the incident. No one has claimed responsibility of the blast so far.

Related Topics

Bomb Blast

Recent Stories

Indonesia marks one year since deadly quake-tsunam ..

48 seconds ago

Klitschko and Hakkinen headline stellar cast of sp ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Customs Director General inspects CDM and Co ..

14 minutes ago

People demands construction of bridge in Malakand

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak for action ..

1 minute ago

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.