UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tribal Elder, Police Personnel Injured In Remote Control Blast

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Tribal elder, police personnel injured in remote control blast

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) ::A local tribal elder and personnel of police force was injured in a remote control blast in Taghao area of Teshil Barag, Bajaur district here on Saturday.

According to police, remote control blast of Improvised Explosive Device injured a local tribal elder, Malik Yar Khan and a police personnel, identified as Hakeem.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hopsital Khar. No one has claimed responsibility of the blast so far while police have started probe.

It is worth mentioning that local elder, Malik Lal said was killed last week in the same area due to a remote control blast.

Related Topics

Injured Police Same

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 10 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United ..

26 minutes ago

Lady Gaga’s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

59 minutes ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s st ..

1 hour ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

1 hour ago

SC will announce verdict on Presidential reference ..

1 hour ago

Riyadh rejects US intelligence report about Crown ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.