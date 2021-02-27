Tribal elder, police personnel injured in remote control blast

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) ::A local tribal elder and personnel of police force was injured in a remote control blast in Taghao area of Teshil Barag, Bajaur district here on Saturday.

According to police, remote control blast of Improvised Explosive Device injured a local tribal elder, Malik Yar Khan and a police personnel, identified as Hakeem.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hopsital Khar. No one has claimed responsibility of the blast so far while police have started probe.

It is worth mentioning that local elder, Malik Lal said was killed last week in the same area due to a remote control blast.