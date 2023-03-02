Tribal elders apprise new DPO about their issues

The elders of Shirani tribe held a meeting with District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani at his office here Thursday and informed him about the problems of their area

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The elders of Shirani tribe held a meeting with District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani at his office here Thursday and informed him about the problems of their area.

According to the police spokesman, the leaders of Shirani tribe apprised the DPO about their issues and requested for its redressal.

The DPO assured them that their problems would be resolved as soon as possible.

The DPO said that the Shirani tribes had very important role in maintaining peace in the district as they were settled on the inter-provincial road.

He said the Shirani tribes have always played this important role in establishing law and order. The Shirani tribes have rendered valuable services to the nation through their unity, he added.