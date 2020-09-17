UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tribal Elders Assure Support In Maintaining Peace

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:08 PM

Tribal elders assure support in maintaining peace

The tribal elders of district Bajaur Thursday assured their full support to the security agencies and the district administration in maintaining peace and harmony in the area

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The tribal elders of district Bajaur Thursday assured their full support to the security agencies and the district administration in maintaining peace and harmony in the area.

In a grand Jirga held here with Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao and representatives of the security agencies, they said that trial people rendered great sacrifices for the sake of motherland.

They said that they would extend full cooperation to the district administration and security agencies for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC lauded the role of tribal people in the war against terror and said the district administration would resolve all the local issues in consultation with the tribal elders.

Related Topics

Jirga All

Recent Stories

Belarusian Foreign Ministry Slams European Parliam ..

53 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority retrieves 10-kanal la ..

55 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia to further deepen trade ties with Pak ..

57 seconds ago

Police solve blind murder case

59 seconds ago

Jafar Ali posted as Professor GCMS, Peshawar

4 minutes ago

Cabinet Committee on Legislation Business meeting ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.