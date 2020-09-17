Tribal elders assure support in maintaining peace

The tribal elders of district Bajaur Thursday assured their full support to the security agencies and the district administration in maintaining peace and harmony in the area

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The tribal elders of district Bajaur Thursday assured their full support to the security agencies and the district administration in maintaining peace and harmony in the area.

In a grand Jirga held here with Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao and representatives of the security agencies, they said that trial people rendered great sacrifices for the sake of motherland.

They said that they would extend full cooperation to the district administration and security agencies for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC lauded the role of tribal people in the war against terror and said the district administration would resolve all the local issues in consultation with the tribal elders.