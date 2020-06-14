Tribal elders, lawmakers, people of Bajaur welcome federal budget

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) ::People from all walks of life in Bajaur tribal district have welcomed the Federal budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 and termed it as a people-friendly-budget.

In their statements issued here on Sunday, tribal elders, political and social activists and lawmakers said that they warmly welcome the federal budget for the current financial year-2020-21.

They called the budget, one of the best budget in the country's history and said that they did not expect from the federal government to present a tax free budget like this due to the financial crunch and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The elders, the political and social activists and the lawmakers including, PTI senior leader Usman Mamondzi, Haji Sultan Khan, Mohammad Ayoub Khan, MNA Gul Dad Khan, MPA Ajmal Khan, Sikndar Zeb Khan and others have appreciated the federal government for presenting such people friendly budget in this critical situation. They also thanked the federal government for allocating Rs 56 billion for the merged districts of KP in the budget.

They said that it was the first time in the history of tribal districts that the federal government had allocated such a great amount for tribal areas in the budget.