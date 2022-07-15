Tribal elders of Torghar meet AC regarding water supply scheme

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Torghar Sahibzada Saleem on Friday met with the elders of Nwakaly Akazai village to address the concerns of the villagers regarding the water suply scheme.

After a week, the delegation appointed for the Jirga will meet the AC again and the opinion of the villagers will be informed to the AC and a final decision will be taken regarding the water supply scheme and in this regard, the Deputy Commissioner will be briefed and a detailed report will also be sent.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Tor Ghar Sahibzada Saleem held a meeting with wheat flour dealers of Torghar regarding the supply of subsidized flour to the people in which the AC agreed to a quota of flour for Tor Ghar and its provision to the remote areas of Tor Ghar.

He also issued necessary instructions to all dealers to ensure the supply of government flour to the people of the areas.