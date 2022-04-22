UrduPoint.com

Tribal Elders, Politicians Laud PM For Announcing Development Projects For North Waziristan

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Tribal elders, politicians laud PM for announcing development projects for North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Politicians, civil society and tribal elders on Friday lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for announcing mega development projects during his visit to North Waziristan tribal district.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) Spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtiar Wali Khan while appreciating the prime minister's development package said that it would help provide quality education and treatment services to students and patients of North Waziristan at their doorsteps.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced construction of a university, medical college, Danish school System and a mobile van hospital for children and patients of North Waziristan.

Ikhtiar Wali in a statement said the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to North Waziristan has signified that tribal people were very close to his heart.

He said construction of a medical college, Danish Schools System and university would provide quality treatment and education to people of North Waziristan at their doorsteps besides bolster women education.

He said PTI Chief Imran Khan's lettergate narrative has been exposed before masses after the recent statement of DG ISPR. He said Imran Khan has failed to address people problems during his over three and half years rule.

"It would have been better for Imran Khan to tell people about his unfulfilled promises regarding construction of five million houses and 10 million jobs during his address at Lahore rather to tell them to become ready for Islamabad agitation march, " he said.

He said Imran Khan has deceived masses in the name of change, religion and was now trying to mislead them on the alleged lettergate.

Tribal elder, Asghar Afridi has welcomed the PM's development projects for North Waziristan and termed it a gift for tribal people.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has won hearts and minds of tribal people after announcing mega development package for North Waziristan that would usher a new era of progress and prosperity in the area.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad North Waziristan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Mobile Provincial Assembly Civil Society ISPR Visit Progress Van March Women Afridi Muslim Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd April 2022

2 hours ago
 Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

11 hours ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

11 hours ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

11 hours ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.