Tribal Elders, Scholars Call On IGFC (North) In Loralai

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:45 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Tribal elders and scholars called on Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) Balochistan (North) in Loralai district.

Civil administration officers and FC officials were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, the law and order situation and other matters were discussed in detail.

The tribal elders and scholars assured full cooperation with all the institutions for the establishment of law and order situation in the area

On this occasion, tribal elders and scholars paid tribute to the key role of law enforcement agencies in establishing peace in the province.

They expressed full satisfaction over the steps taken by the Balochistan government and the Pakistan Army for the development of the area and the establishment of peace and order.

