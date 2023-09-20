Tribal elders urged to ensure vaccination of children against polio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) South Waziristan Lower district Kashmir Khan has urged the parents to ensure vaccination of their children during an anti-polio campaign to protect the young generation from the crippling disease.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Tehsil Ittehad Committees for Wana and Toi Khalla Tehsils on Wednesday to form committees at the tehsil level under the supervision of the district administration for the involvement and resolution of the polio boycott through jirga.

He issued instructions to the concerned line departments to provide timely and quality services to the concerned communities.

He also said that the series of meetings would be continued regularly to discuss and resolve issues on the spot.

He emphasized that a good working relationship would be established with tribal elders for the development of Lower South Waziristan.

He requested the participants to extend their full support to ensure that every child is vaccinated during the upcoming polio drive.

The National Stop Transmission of Polio Officer (NSTOP) Officer Dr. Bilal highlighted the importance of routine immunization and polio vaccination for every child and urged the tribal elders to cooperate with the field team to vaccinate the children during the campaign starting from October 09.

These committees would work to ensure a smooth conduct of the campaign by resolving issues such as boycotts.

Several notables and elders also addressed the forum and highlighted some of the issues and concerns related to health, education, livestock vaccination and additional polio teams in some areas.

They assured the administration of providing full support in resolving polio boycott issues during the campaign in the area.

The meeting was attended by the NSTOP Officer, Tehsil Mayor Wana, Tehsildars, and tribal elders besides other relevant officials.