Tribal Elders Voice Concern Over Transfer Of Class IV Employees, Summons Jirga

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Mohmand tribal elders on Monday expressed serious concerns over the transfer of Class IV employees from government offices and centers established on their privately owned land.

The elders emphasized that valuable land was donated free of charge to the government to facilitate public services and employment opportunities for the local community. However, recent actions by the education department and other governmental sectors regarding employee transfers have been deemed unacceptable.

They urged the government to honor the initial agreement and prevent any further actions that undermine their contributions and traditions.

The tribal elders of Halimzai, Safi, and Baizai tribes gathered here at the Mohmand district headquarters in Ghalanaiover the issue and released a joint statement.

It said that a grand Jirga would be held on January 20 to address the issue at the Mohmand Press Club in Ghalanai.

The jirga would formulate a strategy and take decisive action against the transfer policies.

The tribal elders highlighted that they had donated land worth millions of rupees to establish essential public service centers for the benefit of the community.

In return, they were granted Class IV employment opportunities as compensation for their land and services, which often support the livelihoods of two or three families.

However, the education department had initiated the transfer of Class IV employees, and similar plans were being discussed by other departments, which the elders strongly opposed.

The elders described the move as a violation of local customs and an unnecessary burden on employees who would face hardships in relocating to unfamiliar areas.

