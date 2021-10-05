Tribal elders welcome ADR Jirga system in Mohmand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Tribal elders of Mohmand district have welcomed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decision for the restoration and enforcement of Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) Jirga system in the merged districts.

A delegation of tribal elders while addressing a press conference said that government has made appointment to ADR body on merit which include capable and well-reputed people from all walks of life and tribes.

They said that introduction of ADR system was their longstanding demand to resolve their disputes through a traditional Jirga system outside courts.

They demanded to expand the numbers of ADR members so that more tribal elders could be included to make it further effective platform to resolve disputes amicably.

They said the Mohmand Grand Jirga has always made tireless efforts for resolving local disputes through talks and to the satisfaction of parties to dispute keeping in view the local culture and traditions.