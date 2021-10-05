UrduPoint.com

Tribal Elders Welcome ADR Jirga System In Mohmand District

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

Tribal elders welcome ADR Jirga system in Mohmand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Tribal elders of Mohmand district have welcomed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decision for the restoration and enforcement of Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) Jirga system in the merged districts.

A delegation of tribal elders while addressing a press conference said that government has made appointment to ADR body on merit which include capable and well-reputed people from all walks of life and tribes.

They said that introduction of ADR system was their longstanding demand to resolve their disputes through a traditional Jirga system outside courts.

They demanded to expand the numbers of ADR members so that more tribal elders could be included to make it further effective platform to resolve disputes amicably.

They said the Mohmand Grand Jirga has always made tireless efforts for resolving local disputes through talks and to the satisfaction of parties to dispute keeping in view the local culture and traditions.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jirga All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

28 minutes ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

30 minutes ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

12 minutes ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack V ..

Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack Vaccination Centers - Reports

31 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanet ..

UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanetary mission

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.