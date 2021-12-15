Tribal farmers adapting to technology as Suleman mountains undergo fruit saplings plantation

Farming community doing life on Suleman Mountain Range in Dera Ghazi Khan was taking no time in adapting the new technology and responding well to the ongoing plantation of fruit saplings under joint venture project initiated by the provincial government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Farming community doing life on Suleman Mountain Range in Dera Ghazi Khan was taking no time in adapting the new technology and responding well to the ongoing plantation of fruit saplings under joint venture project initiated by the provincial government.

This was stated by secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel during a visit to different parts of the mountaneous area including Baarthi, Basti Salari, besides Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan to witness pace of progress on the fruit project.

Thousands of fruit saplings of olive, citrus, fig and dates were being planted, Saqib said adding that 7000 citrus plants being planted on 35000 acre, 804 date plants of us premium varieties on six acres, and over 14500 olive plants on 75 acre area.

Saqib said that government's joint venture fruit project was proving instrumental in attracting farmers to modern technology and added he found them responding well to drip irrigation system.

He said, drip irrigation system not only saved water amid water scarcity but also most suitable for sandy, rocky and uneven terrain. Modern system would increase farmers' production at low cost and improve their financial standing.

He ordered director general water management south Punjab to instal magnetic water pumps in areas where ground water was salty so that water lifted from ground should have lesser quantity of salts.

Secretary agriculture later chaired a meeting in DG Khan to review progress on agriculture schemes.

DG water management south Punjab Zafarullah Sindhu, director agriculture extension Mahr Abid Hussain, deputy director Ghulam Muhmmad, assistant director agriculture information Abdul Samad and others were in attendance.