Tribal Jirga Assures Support, Cooperation With Security Forces

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:31 PM

Tribal Jirga assures support, cooperation with security forces

The Salarzai tribe here Tuesday announced full support and cooperation with security forces against terrorists, miscreants and asserted that peace would be ensured at all cost

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The Salarzai tribe here Tuesday announced full support and cooperation with security forces against terrorists, miscreants and asserted that peace would be ensured at all cost.

It was announced during a grand jirga between security forces and elders of Salarzai tribe at Bajaur Scout Headquarters in Khar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sector Commander North Brigadier Ghulam Muhammad Malik appreciated the sacrifices of Salarzai tribe in war against terrorism, adding the sacrifices of tribal people would not go to waste.

The tribal elders acknowledging sacrifices of security forces said they would stand shoulder to shoulder with armed forces to eliminate terrorism.

It was agreed during the Jirga that in the areas of Bajaur district where terrorists and criminals freely move or come would be stopped and the check posts of Armed forces would be strengthened to eliminate terrorists and criminals elements.

The two sides agreed to constitute committees at Tehsil level to point out issues of various areas and resolve with the help of government.

At the end of Jirga, the tribal elders called for new schools and basic health centres for provision of quality education and health facilities to the local people.

