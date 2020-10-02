Tribal jirga held to promote religious harmony in Kohat division

A grand tribal jirga was held here on Friday to promote inter-faith and religious harmony, tolerance and unity in Kohat division

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :A grand tribal jirga was held here on Friday to promote inter-faith and religious harmony, tolerance and unity in Kohat division.

Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi, Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaullah Bangash, representatives of the provincial and national assemblies of Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Orakzai agencies, deputy commissioners of the three districts, 117 Brigade commander Brigadier Shehzad, regional police officers, and religious leaders attended the jirga.

The tribal jirga agreed to work together to promote peace, religious tolerance and inter-Muslim unity in accordance with Pashton's traditions.

It was agreed that all parties would ensure respect for each other's religious beliefs and ideologies and thwart the enemy's conspiracy to fuel sectarian divide.

It was also agreed that those involved in the recent incidents of killing would be arrested and no one would be allowed to label these incidents as sectarian.

In any incident, the elders and religious leaders will work with the administration officials to resolve the issue peacefully.