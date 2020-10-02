UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tribal Jirga Held To Promote Religious Harmony In Kohat Division

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:38 PM

Tribal jirga held to promote religious harmony in Kohat division

A grand tribal jirga was held here on Friday to promote inter-faith and religious harmony, tolerance and unity in Kohat division

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :A grand tribal jirga was held here on Friday to promote inter-faith and religious harmony, tolerance and unity in Kohat division.

Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Afridi, Adviser to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaullah Bangash, representatives of the provincial and national assemblies of Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Orakzai agencies, deputy commissioners of the three districts, 117 Brigade commander Brigadier Shehzad, regional police officers, and religious leaders attended the jirga.

The tribal jirga agreed to work together to promote peace, religious tolerance and inter-Muslim unity in accordance with Pashton's traditions.

It was agreed that all parties would ensure respect for each other's religious beliefs and ideologies and thwart the enemy's conspiracy to fuel sectarian divide.

It was also agreed that those involved in the recent incidents of killing would be arrested and no one would be allowed to label these incidents as sectarian.

In any incident, the elders and religious leaders will work with the administration officials to resolve the issue peacefully.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Jirga Hangu Kohat Afridi All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

FIA Officer investigating Meesha Shafi, others in ..

51 minutes ago

HRCP slams PEMRA order

52 minutes ago

Fakhar Imam terms anti locust operations by NLCC e ..

3 minutes ago

IGP orders security for Chehlum, Data urs & Zimba ..

3 minutes ago

Lawyers have imperative role in provision of justi ..

3 minutes ago

US Gains 661,000 Jobs in Sept as Labor Recovery Sl ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.